Scottie Scheffler Makes Most-Unrelatable Bogey Imaginable To Begin Final Round Of Tour Championship

For a brief moment on Sunday, Scottie Scheffler looked human, but then quickly reminded the rest of us that he is, in fact, different.

The No. 1 player in the world began the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake four shots back of co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood. He would walk off the first green five shots back of the duo, but it could have been far worse.

In a downright shocking moment, Scheffler pulled his opening tee shot well left and out of bounds as his golf ball rolled underneath a fence and out of play.

One of us!

Scheffler then proceeded to hit a provisional off the tee, his third shot, and was left with 202 yards to the flag. Most players, even plenty in the field at the Tour Championship, would semi-implode in that situation or play conservatively, hit the green, and take their medicine in the form of a double bogey.

Scheffler doesn't operate that way, however. He proceeded to hit his approach shot to inside of three feet and tap-in for bogey to quickly stop the bleeding and keep himself in the golf tournament with 17 more holes to play.

Anyone who has paid any attention at all to Scheffler this season is not the least bit surprised to see him go from disaster to pure magic in the matter of minutes. His ability to bounce back after a rare poor swing or bad hole is unmatched, literally, as he ranks first on Tour in bounce-back rate, meaning nobody in the game follows up a bogey or worse with a birdie.

While Scheffler didn't birdie the difficult Par 3 second hole to improve on his bounce back rate, his bogey save on the first perfectly sums up his inability to compound mistakes. Oh, and of course he went on to birdie the third hole.