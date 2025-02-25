New 'Full Swing' Season Features Incredible Chirp Scottie Scheffler Made To Cop At PGA Championship

Netflix released the third season of its well-followed ‘Full Swing’ documentary series on February 25. One of the biggest questions surrounding the new season of the golf series was whether it would feature any new footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the 2024 PGA Championship, and the answer is yes.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, was arrested just hours before his second-round tee time at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville while trying to drive through an entrance to the major championship venue. He was put in handcuffs and spent time in a jail cell, but was eventually released and was able to make his Friday tee time.

While we now know every detail of the ridiculous situation and have seen countless videos from the incident, ‘Full Swing’ captured what appears to be some never-before-seen footage of Scheffler sitting inside the police car.

In the clip, an officer asks Scheffler if he had anything to drink, alcohol-wise, that morning as the sun had just barely risen at that point.

To his credit, Scheffler kept the mood of the situation light and chirped the officer in a great back-and-forth.

"Mouthwash," Scheffler says. "I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8 AM."

Scheffler is known as being one of the nicest guys not only on the PGA Tour, but in all of sports, but we need to start appreciating his sarcastic sense of humor too. Not many dudes in that spot would be as calm as he was, and they certainly wouldn't be making jokes knowing that they could be forced to withdraw from a major championship, yet Scheffler did.

Scheffler was charged with four offenses, including felony second-degree assault of a police officer. He maintained his innocence throughout the short legal process before all the charges were dropped in late May 2024 as Jefferson County's attorney's office elected not to pursue any of the charges against Scheffler.

Speaking in his first formal press conference after the charges were dropped, Scheffler admitted his arrest would be something that will always stick with him, which is certainly normal.

"It's not something that I love talking about, and it's something that I'm hoping to move past, but when the charges are dropped, that's kind of only the beginning of kind of getting past it, if that makes sense," Scheffler explained. "So kind of operating through that now. It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief, because that's something that will always, I think, kind of stick with me. That mug shot, I'm sure is not going anywhere anytime soon."