Championship Coach Scott Frost Reportedly Heading Back To UCF

Remember in the first season of True Detective when Matthew McConaughey kept talking about how time is a flat circle? Well, according to reports, time flat-circling for the 2017 National Champion (look it up; Coley Matrix) University of Central Florida Knights, as the man who led them that season, Scott Frost, could be headed back to Orlando.

Multiple reports indicate that the reunion is coming after former head coach Gus Malzahn resigned when the Knights wrapped up their lackluster 4-8 campaign.

Frost took over as the Knights head coach (for the first time) in 2016, after long-time head coach George O'Leary was let go during an abysmal, windless campaign in 2015.

In came Frost, and while 2016 was a big step in the right direction, 2017 was the year that the Knights' high-powered, fast-paced offense really clicked, with quarterback Mckenzie Milton under center.

However, because of how great that season was, Frost got the call to lead his alma mater, Nebraska. He took that job, and I'll never forget where I was when the news broke: I was in the UCF student section for the American Conference championship game against Memphis, which was an OT thriller.

The Knights won, but because we all have smartphones, the entire stadium knew Frost was leaving (we kind of had a feeling going in) because ESPN announced it during the game.

Talk about a weird vibe in the stadium: thrilled about the win; heartbroken that the architect behind it was leaving. He did, however, stay to coach the Knights to a Peach Bowl over future Knights coach Malzahn's Auburn Tigers.

You can't blame him for taking that Nebraska job, but unfortunately, it didn't work out for him, and Frost was fired by the Cornhuskers in 2022. Meanwhile, UCF continued its upward trajectory with another undefeated regular season, this time under current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

If this report about Frost is to be believed, I think it's exciting news for UCF fans. If it weren't for Frost taking the Knights from winless to undefeated in two years, they wouldn't have ever gotten the nod to join the Big 12. So, I find the prospect of having a guy who had a big hand in making the program what it is back in the fold to be very cool.

Hopefully, that translates on the field, because as a UCF fan… well, this season was rough.