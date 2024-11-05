Scary Moment As Blues Dylan Holloway Takes Puck To The Neck, Leaves On Stretcher

There was a scary moment in Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in St. Louis after Blues forward Dylan Holloway was taken off the bench on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital after getting hit in the neck with a puck.

It happened late in the first period. Tampa's Nick Paul attempted to take a shot but the puck appeared to be deflected by the stick blade of St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou.

This inadvertently sent the puck right for Holloway's neck and at a rate of speed too fast for him to prepare himself for.

However, strangely, after getting hit, Holloway continued the rest of his shift and returned to the bench under his own power.

Soon after that, he was seen getting medical attention and was then removed from the bench on a stretcher.

Very scary stuff.

Holloway was placed in an ambulance which took him to a nearby hospital.

After the incident, officials ended the first period with 1:11 left to play and sent both teams to the locker rooms. That extra 1:11 was then tacked on to the second period.

Later in the evening, the Blues shared some info saying that Holloway was alert and in stable condition as he continues to be monitored.

That's the last sort of thing anyone wants to see. Fortunately, it sounds like Holloway is going to be okay, but this incident will be another piece of evidence in the case for neckguards in hockey.

Neck guards became a hot-button issue after the tragic death of ex-NHLer Adam Johnson in an Elite Ice Hockey League Game in the United Kingdom one year ago.

Holloway is in his first season with the Blues after signing a two-year offer sheet with the team over the summer.