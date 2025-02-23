Save Your Breath, Aaron Judge Will Not Be Growing Facial Hair Anytime Soon

The New York Yankees are allowing players to grow facial hair now , but don’t expect Aaron Judge to hop on that trend anytime soon.

One of the things that made the Yankees stand out from the rest of the MLB (other than the fact that they are evil personified) is the fact that they required players to be clean-shaven. Frankly, it doesn’t affect anything, it was more so for tradition. But now, they’ve officially welcomed themselves into the 21st century.

Judge said that he fully supports the rule change, especially if it removes any hesitancy players might have in joining the team. For what it's worth, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the next big free agent, has a beard.

"I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal until it got brought up the past couple weeks. I think the rule will be good. I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that," Judge said .

However, don’t expect Judge to rock any facial hair. He’s on board with the change, but when reporters asked him if would join in on the trend, he flatly said "No."

"I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I’ve been shaving since 2013," Judge said . "This is what I know, this is what I’m used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path."

Honestly, that’s fair. I don’t think facial hair would look good on Judge. It’s good to know the shaving products industry will have at least one loyal supporter wearing pinstripes.