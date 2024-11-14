Sauce Gardner Apologizes For Getting Emotional, Clapping Back At Critics On Social Media

Sauce Gardner apologized on Wednesday for clapping back at fans and reporters on social media after the New York Jets' 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

"That’s on me. Me being a leader of the team, of the defense, I can’t be on social media with my emotions, saying certain stuff," Gardner said. "I know better. My coaches know that I know better. My teammates know that I know better. I’ve just got to be better. Obviously things are not going the way we expected them to go. But what I can say is I’m going to do everything in my power to change that."

Gardner missed a crucial tackle in the second quarter of the Week 10 match-up. While the All-Pro cornerback owned up to the play in his post-game press conference, he still felt the need to air his frustrations to critics on social media.

For example, Gardner snapped on ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who described the missed tackle as the game’s "costliest" in a post on X.

"Yup, I’m 100% sure me missing that tackle at the beginning of the 2nd quarter for a gain of 17 yards was the costliest miss and that is in fact what lost us the game," Gardner wrote and eventually deleted.

He also sent a rude DM to a fan, which the fan then screenshotted and posted to X.

"Where I come from, I’m just so like down to Earth," Gardner said. "So, sometimes I just do certain things or say certain things to certain people not really understanding who I really am, not really understanding that I’m Sauce Gardner for the New York Jets, just me being me, a cool person.

"That’s why I regret sending that DM. That don’t directly reflect the type of person I am. I know I’m a humble person. I know I mean well. I know I’m a leader. I know I want what’s best for me and my team. That didn’t correlate with that."

Gardner deleted X from his phone earlier this season, but he said he went back on it to find a DM this week and ended up going down a "rabbit hole."