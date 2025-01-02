Saquon Barkley Trolls Giants Owner John Mara In New Ad For Sleep Medication

As if it's not painful enough for New York Giants fans to watch Saquon Barkley having the best season of his career for the Philadelphia Eagles, the star running back is throwing salt in their wounds with a Unisom sleep ad.

Before Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency, Giants owner John Mara and other front office personnel were filmed deliberating his future for HBO’s Hard Knocks: Offseason series.

"I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia," Mara told general manager Joe Schoen in one episode. "Just being honest."

Of course, that's exactly what happened. In March, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Giants' NFC East rivals.

And now, he sleeps like a baby.

In a new ad for the sleep aid Unisom posted on Thursday, Barkley seemingly took a jab at Mara and the Giants.

"I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby," Barkley said in the ad. "Rockabye baby, awake in your bed. As the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football. Not for me, though. Good night to you all."

This past week, in a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. Now, he's only 101 yards away from breaking the single-season rushing record that Eric Dickerson set in 1984.

That likely won't happen, though. Since the 13-3 Eagles have already clinched their division, the team plans to rest Barkley and other starters for the final regular-season game on Sunday.

Even without the rushing record, though, Barkley clearly isn't losing any sleep over his decision to leave New York.