Saquon Barkley Shares First Impression Of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni: I Couldn't Stand Him

Saquon Barkley is finally coming clean: he used to hate coach Nick Sirianni’s guts.

Ahead of the Eagles' Week 17 showdown in Buffalo, the Eagles running back admitted that before he donned the midnight green, he wanted absolutely nothing to do with Sirianni.

"I've said it to him: I couldn’t stand that motherf***er," Barkley said on Wednesday, speaking with ABC6. "I wasn’t a fan of him."

The beef was real.

During his six years with the New York Giants, Barkley saw Sirianni as the ultimate NFC East heel … a coach defined by sideline theatrics and a brashness that rubbed rivals the wrong way.

It didn't help that Sirianni’s era began with a widely mocked 2021 introductory press conference.

But winning, and seeing the "obsession" behind the scenes, changed Saquon's perspective on one of the most contested figures in the NFL.

"Now being here and seeing how obsessed he is ... he’s so obsessed with the little things," Barkley said.

Barkley isn't just blowing smoke.

"There’s a reason why this team has been super successful. It’s been pretty cool to be able to go from being against him and not being a fan of him and seeing what he’s all about. He’s the perfect coach for Philadelphia."

After joining Philly in 2024, Barkley exploded for a historic 2,005 rushing yards, helping Sirianni secure his first Super Bowl ring in a dominant win over the Chiefs last February.

This year, Barkley has already racked up 1,072 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games.

At 10-5, the Eagles have already clinched the NFC East and a playoff spot for the second straight year.

Barkley now goes so far as to call Sirianni the best coach in the NFL over the last half-decade, pointing to the division titles and the Lombardi Trophy as undeniable proof.

The Eagles head to Buffalo this Sunday to face the 11-4 Bills.

It’s a massive late-season litmus test for an Eagles squad expected to defend its title, led by a coach and a superstar who moved past open disdain to form the most dangerous duo in the league.

