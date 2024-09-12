Saquon Barkley Reached Out To Daniel Jones After Giants' Meltdown Against Vikings

Saquon Barkley and his former team, the failing New York Giants, are getting along better than we all guessed.

Barkley, now with the divisional-rival Philadelphia Eagles, was asked about his relationship with the G-Men on Thursday.

The 27-year-old running back said that the "bad blood" assumed between him and the Giants has been a misconception.

"I know a lot of people think there's bad blood between me and New York. In reality, it's not that at all," Barkley told the Philly media.

Barkley noted that former coach Brian Daboll reached out to him to wish him luck before Saquon's debut in an Eagles uniform.

The Pro Bowl running back's three touchdowns helped elevate Philly to a Week 1 win over the Packers.

More importantly, Barkley reached out to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to cheer up his former play-caller after he played a dismal game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones finished with 186 passing yards and two interceptions.

"I talked to him," Barkley added. "I’m really good friends with DJ, obviously he didn’t have the game that he wants … I just let him know, just go out there and play free and do what you do best."

"Hopefully they're able to bounce back and get things rolling," Barkley said.

You know it's a bad loss when the player you let go over money issues is reaching out … even Vikings players admitted to feeling bad for Jones for his meltdown at MetLife.

Kudos to Barkley for being the bigger man.

Saquon and the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

