Saquon Barkley Name Drops Giants Several Times, Tells Jameis Winston That G-Men Need Him At QB

Saquon Barkley's incredible first year for the Philadelphia Eagles has been a kick to the n*ts for the New York Giants.

Days away from playing in his first Super Bowl, Barkley answered several questions concerning the Giants, and he didn't seem shy about having the upper hand in his messy divorce from New York.

Barkley, 27, was asked by the NFL media in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl how he decided on signing with the Eagles over the Giants this past offseason.

"I did pros and cons," Barkley said. "The only con about Philly was I might get some slack because I played for New York. So it was a no-brainer for me."

Free agent QB Jameis Winston made a surprise appearance at Opening Night on Monday and asked Saquon Barkley for help to land a job.

Barkley, highlighting the Giants’ QB mess, says Winston’s their best shot at a starting gig.

"Who should sign me in free agency?" Winston asked.

Barkley grilled the G-Men: "I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now."

New York closed out the 2024 season with Drew Lock, Tim Boyle and Tommy DeVito in the depth chart.

From the owner to the players, Giants personnel have been in turmoil over Saquon's departure, and rightly so.

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philly, a figure not far from the Giants' extension offer. After New York showed apparent disregard for Barkley's role on offense, he ran to the Eagles.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen chose to place the big money on quarterback Daniel Jones, only to dump him in 2024.

In three postseason games, Barkley has 442 rushing yards and five TDs. He also rushed for 2,000 yards in the regular season.

It's not all doom and gloom for Saquon.

"It's nothing but love," Barkley said, when asked about Giants fans.

