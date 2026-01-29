Santa Clara Sheriff Says They 'Will Not' Work With ICE Enforcement Around Super Bowl

What a surprise, a California sheriff in a far left area of the state is not going to assist federal law enforcement.

That's the major revelation of a press conference from Santa Clara County Sheriff Bob Jonsen, held in the lead-up to the 2026 Super Bowl, Super Bowl LX, which will be played at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara a week from Sunday. Jonsen, to the nodding approval of those gathered behind him, was resolute in his commitment to virtue signaling.

"So, as you're getting off those trains, you are getting off those buses," he said, "Yeah, high probability you're going to see somebody in uniform. But if they aren't masked, if they're wearing tan and green or blue or black, trust me, there is protection. They are there for your protection."

The bad guys, though, may still be lurking, so stay ever vigilant, Jonsen explained. "If they're masked and they're doing…trying to hide their identity, then somebody hasn't communicated with us."

Santa Clara Exemplifies Blue City Insanity

The sheriff wasn't done there, saying that he's already instructed his officers that their role is to be "open, transparent, and engaged with this community." To him, that means informing the local community if there will be federal law enforcement present around the Super Bowl or Santa Clara County.

"I have had conversations with many, and I see the faces out here over the past year of trying to give you as much information as we can, knowing about what we know is going to happen and when it's gonna happen.

"We are not going to change our policies or protocols, we will not be working or supporting ICE immigration enforcement, but I want you to again, remember, if you see us out there, we're there to help you, and we will be there."

Essentially, Jonsen explained to locals that they will not work with ICE to do immigration enforcement, but he still wants the feds to notify him of what they intend to do. Why would they do that, if his stated objective is to protect, or as he says, "help" those who are here illegally?

How many criminal illegal aliens will actually attend the Super Bowl, given the expense of getting in? Who knows? But Santa Clara's already determined to make sure that any that are planning on going are protected. That's what comes first, last, and always in blue states and blue cities.