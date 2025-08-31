Sandy Alcantara, Mark Vientos Set off Bench-Clearing Scene Between Marlins, Mets

Sandy Alcantara's fastball sparks chaos.

Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara plunked Mets’ Mark Vientos in the seventh inning, setting off a benches-clearing spat in Queens.

Fastball Inside: Mets, Marlins Go At It

Alcantara fired a 90 mph fastball high and inside at Vientos, and tensions flared immediately at Citi Field in what has been a loaded four-game series. 

The Marlins right-hander walked off the mound and began chirping at Vientos right after the hit-by-pitch.

Sunday followed Saturday’s high-scoring duel, an 11–8 Marlins win. Miami carried that momentum after New York’s wild 19–9 victory on Friday and the Marlins’ opening win on Thursday.

The Mets looked flat for most of Sunday, trailing 5–0 against Alcantara (5.66 ERA), a former Cy Young winner fighting to regain form.

But Alcantara delivered a bounce-back performance, finding his rhythm and throwing 96 pitches before drilling Vientos in the seventh. Within seconds, both dugouts and bullpens emptied.

He finished with seven strong innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out six.

As the tension ebbed from the field, the Mets' playoff aspirations hung in the balance, their record at 73-64 after the loss.

