This "Sandlot" Themed Bar Will Give You Summer Nostalgia Overload

If there was ever a movie that encapsulated what it meant to be a kid on summer break, it's this coming-of-age tale.

Nothing screams summer quite like baseball, camp outs, s'mores, and trips to the pool.

The best place to find all of these things packed into a neat 102-minute run time is none other than the 1993 classic "The Sandlot."

If you ever wanted to relive the best parts of the movie and reminisce about your childhood while grabbing a drink with your buddies, you're in luck, because apparently there is a "Sandlot"-themed pop-up bar, complete with memorabilia and a drink menu inspired by the events of the beloved film.

Just by the looks of the quick 30-second video provided, the halls are adorned with framed photos of every member of the Sandlot crew, as well as a shrine set up for antagonist-turned-gentle-giant, The Beast.

They even have props from the movie, like the baseballs swiped by The Beast and the pictures of famous players that hang on Mr. Mertle's wall, though I can't find the famed P.F. Flyers Benny "The Jet" wore, which would be a huge omission.

After doing a bit of research, it looks like this pop-up bar is located in Sacramento, CA, and opened in early April to coincide with the start of the Athletics' season.

The venue it's located in is called The Trophy Club in downtown Sacramento, and it would appear the bar has held plenty of themed events throughout its history.

The lifespan of these themed pop-ups is about three months, which means the "Sandlot"-inspired speakeasy will probably be gone by the time the Fourth of July rolls around.

If you're in the Sacramento area to see an A's game (though I am not sure why you would subject yourself to that kind of torture) and you have a hankering for a cocktail-fueled stroll down memory lane, make sure to stop by and check it out for yourself.

Just don't expect Wendy Peffercorn to be your bartender.