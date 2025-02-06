San Jose State President Responds To Investigation Into Trans Volleyball Scandal

The second Trump administration is not messing around.

For years, the left has run rampant over women's sports, common sense and rationality. Far left progressive ideology and unquestioning acceptance of transgender activism took over the education system, given its connection to the Democratic Party.

Not anymore.

As an example, the new U.S. Department of Education put San Jose State on notice that the university would be facing a Title IX investigation into how it handled biological male, transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming on its roster.

Fleming became a point of contention throughout the season, frequently dominating matches with increased athleticism compared to female competitors. Teammates weren't happy, one of the team's assistant coaches wasn't happy, and opposing players weren't happy. Due to safety concerns and frustration with unfair physical advantages, team after team forfeited matches against SJSU. And the new Trump team is looking into it.

On Thursday, SJSU president Cynthia Teniente-Matson gave a statement to Fox News Digital as to how the university would handle the investigation.

"San José State University is committed to ensuring that all of our students, including our student-athletes, are treated fairly, free from discrimination, and afforded the rights and protections granted under federal and state law, including privacy rights.

"We follow policies and regulations set forth by the California State University system and applicable law, and we recognize that, at times, these laws and policies may intersect in complex ways. In navigating these frameworks, our focus remains on upholding our responsibilities while supporting our students."

San Jose State Will Cooperate With Investigation

Teniente-Matson continuing, saying that they will "engage" with the process.

"Recently, we were notified that the U.S. Department of Education has initiated a directed investigation related to Title IX in light of President Trump’s executive order with respect to athletics participation. As with any federal inquiry, we will fully engage with the process, follow established procedures and remain transparent in our compliance with all applicable laws.

"While we adhere to legal and regulatory requirements, San José State will continue to act within our authority to uphold the values that define us as an institution. Our focus remains on our values, including fostering an environment that cultivates compassion, where every student has the opportunity to thrive. We remain steadfast in our role as a place of learning, respect and opportunity for all."

The San Jose State incident exemplifies the problem with transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Fleming's teammates described the season as "traumatizing." Eight matches ended in forfeit rather than jeopardize women's health and safety. All because elite liberal society reorganized itself around appeasing the wishes and desires of transgender individuals over common sense, safety and biological reality.

That's all finished now, and organizations like SJSU are finally going to face some accountability and responsibility for what ws done.