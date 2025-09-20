San Francisco Giants NBC Affiliate Roasts Clayton Kershaw After Final Regular Season Game

Good rivalries never die, the hatred always simmers just beneath the surface.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants have one of the best rivalries in the MLB (second only to Red Sox-Yankees), and last night that intensity spilled over.

Legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement after this season on Thursday . He did so with one more scheduled start, at home against the Giants (how poetic, right?). He struck out Rafael Devers in his last batter faced in the regular season.

As he walked off the mound, Kershaw was met with thunderous applause, as he darn well deserved.

What a great moment, and one you can’t take for granted. It’s not every day you get to honor a legend one last time in a manner like that.

The Giants official X account posted the final score of the game in typical emotionless fashion (you can’t expect the losing team to report a loss with any kind of joy). But the Giants’ NBC Sports affiliate decided to post a little more colorful response that posed as an elite troll.

This X wished Kershaw a happy retirement, and then proceeded to post a video of him giving up a home run to Giants pitching legend Madison Bumgarner some years ago.

Savage move.

You have to think that the Giants have some respect for Kershaw, but the folks at this station picked a phenomenal time to tastefully roast the Dodgers legend.

I love a good rivalry. They are what make sports great.