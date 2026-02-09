San Francisco Is Broken: Niners DL Keion White Shot Hours After Super Bowl

Once the VIPs headed for the private jets, safety in San Francisco quickly evaporated.

The party is over in San Francisco, and the hangover is a crime scene.

Just hours after the final whistle at Super Bowl LX, 49ers defensive lineman Keion White became the latest target in a city that seemingly cannot stop the bleeding.

Reports confirm that at 4 a.m. Monday, White was shot in the ankle following a verbal dispute at a business in the Mission District.

The 285-pound lineman, acquired mid-season to save a battered defense (coincidentally, from New England), spent his Monday morning in surgery instead of celebrating the offseason.

The timing is a black eye for city officials who spent millions trying to convince the world that San Francisco was back. They flooded the streets with security for the Big Game, hoping to mask the reality of a city on the edge. Once the VIPs headed for the private jets, safety quickly evaporated.

If this feels like a sick repeat, it is because it is.

It has been over a year since then-rookie 49ers wideout Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a brazen daylight robbery attempt in Union Square.

Pearsall’s survival was a miracle, but the message remains undeniable: not even the local icons are safe.

The SFPD is searching for an unknown suspect in the White shooting, but the real culprit is a persistent culture of lawlessness. When a pro athlete with White’s frame cannot grab a post-game meal without catching lead, the common man fan does not stand a chance.

San Francisco wants the prestige of the world stage but refuses to do the hard work of cleaning up its own backyard.

City Hall can keep spinning the stats, but from Ricky Pearsall to Keion White, the yellow tape tells the real story.

