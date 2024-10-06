San Francisco 49ers Were Able To Handle Jake Moody's Injury - For A Little Bit

The San Francisco 49ers were put in a special teams bind earlier Sunday, but punter Mitch Wishnowsky got them out of the bind - for a little bit.

Earlier in the game against the Arizona Cardinals, kicker Jake Moody was ballin’ out. He made two field goals and both extra points, helping San Francisco build a 20-10 lead . After the special teams unit blocked a field goal for a touchdown, Moody jogged on to the field to do his normal kickoff duties.

But as he was trying to make a tackle on the return, his right foot got trapped underneath his own lower body weight, and he rolled it awkwardly.

On a personal note, Moody is the only player I’ve met to have been playing in the NFL when I met him. Plus, he’s a former Michigan Wolverine, so I was bummed to learn that this happened.

Moody was ruled out for the rest of the game as a result, leaving the 49ers without a kicker. So on their next drive, they got far enough down the field to be lined up for a 26-yard field. Evidently, fullback Kyle Jusczyzk was already practicing some kicks, and was ready to do the job and get his team more points.

However, Wishnowsky ended up doing it, and nailed it (Jusczyzk got stuck with holding duties).

While that certainly was a feel-good moment that gave San Francisco some momentum, it was short-lived. When the 49ers got the ball to the Arizona 27 on their second possession of the half, they decided that no one on the roster had the leg too convert a 44-yard field goal. So, on 4th and 23, they went for it - and did not convert.

The 49ers would end up losing 24-23. While the loss can't completely be blamed on Moody's absence, we learned again just how valuable a reliable kicker is - and what a problem it creates when you don’t have one.