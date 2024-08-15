San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk Denied Kamala Harris Request For Handmade Jersey

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has gained attention for her handcrafted jersey-style garments, catching the eyes of NFL fans, including Taylor Swift.

Along with the booming popularity of Juszczyk's hidden talent at hemming, she has received requests for custom jobs and recently received her most peculiar customer, whom Juszczyk had to turn down … Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

READ: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Rightly Calls For Kamala Harris To Step Out of the Shadows: 'What're You Hiding For?'

Did Harris request an outrageous design that KJ had to reject, like a giant Tupac made of sequins on the back? While most of us would like to think that Kristin Juszczyk sacked the request as revenge for the last four years of Biden's presidency, Kristin said the decision was simply an issue of bad timing.

Kristin spoke with Fox News Digital and shared her account of receiving a request from Kamala Harris during the Niners' prep for Super Bowl LVIII and having to turn it down.

Juszczyk said, "During the Super Bowl, I got a text from my agent, and that’s when things were going crazy. He was like, ‘Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.’ I’m like, ‘What company?’ He’s like, ‘The country.'"

The NFL WAG noted that she approaches every request with care and did not foresee completing the job in time, which would have required her to be Gavin Newsom cleaning up homeless encampments in SF before President Xi's visit-fast.

READ: 49ers Wife Kristin Juszczyk Gets NFL Licensing Deal Via Taylor Swift Jacket So Everyone Can Cash In At The Super Bowl

She added, "Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time. But that’s always a funny story that stuck out to me. I’m like, ‘This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House.'"

Juszczyk kept a low profile about the whole situation, but she couldn't hide her excitement at being recognized at such a high level.

"I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I’m a perfectionist at my heart, and [it would bring] it to a whole other level if I were handing it to somebody else. I’m no professional whatsoever, I’m completely self-taught," she said.

(In reality, there was not enough colored cloth to stitch a Palestine flag on the back.)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela