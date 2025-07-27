San Francisco 49ers DE Tarron Jackson Collapses At Practice

Players witnessed a scary scene at San Francisco 49ers practice Sunday when defensive lineman Tarron Jackson collapsed during an 11-on-11 drill.

The 27-year-old appeared to go unconscious after absorbing a block and lay motionless on the ground.

Medical personnel tended to Jackson for roughly six minutes before he was stretchered off the field and transported to Stanford Hospital in an ambulance.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said after practice that Jackson was in stable condition. The coach said, "Just letting you guys know he's conscious inside. Communicating with us and can feel all his extremities. They're taking him down to Stanford now just for further testing. Hopefully, we've cleared the real scary stuff, and we'll get some good news on his neck."

Additional details on the scene from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner mentioned, "The final non-padded session for the Niners was around 80 minutes with about a 7-minute stoppage in the middle to tend to injured DE Tarron Jackson. Jackson was on the ground for about 6 minutes being tended to by trainers before he was placed on a stretcher and taken by cart to an ambulance that took him to Stanford hospital for further evaluations about 21 minutes after the play happened."

Niners star running back Christian McCaffrey was among the players who commented, "It's never good. You just gotta pray for the best in situations like that. It's definitely a reminder not to take any day for granted. It's a non-padded practice, and dudes are getting carted off. It's a serious sport, and just pray for the best for him."

Jackson, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, previously played for Philadelphia and Carolina before joining the Niners’ practice squad in January.

