Sam Darnold Discusses Daniel Jones Joining Minnesota Vikings

The Daniel Jones saga after his release from the New York Giants is officially over. Jones has joined the Minnesota Vikings, going from the basement of the league to one of its best teams.

But the Vikings already have a quarterback who escaped the mediocre of New York football for Minnesota: Sam Darnold. Darnold, who's emerged from years of disappointing journeyman play to be one of the NFL's most consistent quarterbacks, spoke recently about how he feels to see Jones joining the team.

"Signing DJ today, very happy to be able to be teammates with him," Darnold said this week, per Pro Football Talk. "Spent some time with him in the past. Great guy, just excited to get him in here and be teammates with him. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience on certain things is going to help this football team."

Daniel Jones Adds Depth With Sam Darnold For Minnesota Vikings

Jones isn't likely to see the field with Minnesota, but Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell could be a positive influence on him moving forward and into 2025.

"Daniel Jones wanted to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender, around a nurturing head coach such as Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings met all qualifications," said ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday of where he wanted to go.

It makes sense, given the work O'Connell's done with Darnold, turning him from an also-ran backup to a starter on a playoff team. Jones might not have that ability, but it can't hurt him as he searches for a new permanent home to get some of the same tutelage.

Many former NFL stars have said that most of the quarterbacks around the league have the talent, but it requires a good fit and exceptional development to make them better. Maybe Jones can follow that same path, especially with a supportive Darnold around too.