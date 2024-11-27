Ex-Giant Daniel Jones Finds New Home With Playoff Poised Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Jones went from being a Giant to a Viking.

The former New York quarterback cleared waivers on Monday and signed with Minnesota as he is expected to start out on the Vikings practice squad behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Nick Mullens.

Signing with the Vikings ends what has been a chaotic two weeks for Jones, who went from being the Giants' starting quarterback to being demoted to the fourth-string quarterback while playing safety on the team's practice squad last week. The move was not only an embarrassment for Jones, who immediately asked for and was granted his release the following day, but also for the Giants organization after signing the Duke graduate to a massive four-year, $160 million contract extension this past offseason.

JONES WAS IN HIGH-DEMAND FROM A NUMBER OF NFL TEAMS

Minnesota was not the only team that was believed to have been pursuing Jones, with reports suggesting that the Baltimore Ravens were interested, as well as some non-contending playoff teams. Ultimately, Jones most likely chose the Vikings because they are believed to have a QB-friendly system under head coach Kevin O' Connell, who has been able to turn starter Sam Darnold from being a former backup to one of the best quarterbacks in the league as he has helped build a 9-2 Vikings team.

"I will say I have tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person," Vikings head coach O’Connell told reporters this past weekend. "I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time and hope wherever his next stop takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him." O'Connell even acknowledged Jones worth by saying that there would be "a ton of league-wide interest" in Jones once he cleared waivers.

Jones must be elated to have a team that actually cares about him as well as one with one of the best defenses in the league.

The sixth overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones went 22-44-1 as a starter and led the Giants to a playoff run in 2022 before facing a number of injuries last season. This year, however, Jones regressed after the loss of running back Sauqono Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. It wasn't any better for Jones' replacement Tommy DeVito this past week as the team got smoked by the Bucaneers 30-7.

In the end, despite ther recent embarrassment, it appears things worked out the best they would have for Jones, as he plays in a more competent and better QB system and for a team that is a legitimate playoff contender.

Meanwhile, the Giants will always have this:

