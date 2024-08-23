MLB Star Salvador Perez Surprises Group Of Kids, Joins Their Backyard Wiffle Ball Game

Most little kids can only dream of playing catch with their favorite Major League Baseball player. But thanks to Salvador Perez, that dream became a reality for a group of boys in Kansas City.

The longtime Royals catcher was driving through a local neighborhood on Thursday when he spotted 9-year-old Cameron Lard and his buddies whacking around a wiffle ball in the backyard. So Perez pulled over, got out of his car and asked if he could join them.

"Hey guys, can I play?"

Cameron ran inside and yelled, "Salvy freaking Perez is in the backyard!"

Imagine being this little kid — out playing some ball and a nine-time All-Star just walks into your backyard!

"It’s just unbelievable," Cameron's mom Lesley told The Kansas City Star. "We actually have a Kansas City Monarchs player that lives with a host family in our neighborhood as well. And he came and played with the boys a few weeks ago, and we all couldn’t believe that. Thought it was the coolest thing. And then this happens, and it’s just like, I don’t know, Salvy is just like, another level, you know?"

He is, indeed, another level. Perez is not only a World Series champion (and a World Series MVP), but he also has five Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers. And when it comes to ideal athlete role models for kids, they don't get much better than Salvy.

"They’ll be telling everybody at school today," Lesley said. "My son said that no one will believe him, so I sent the picture to his teacher, so that way she could show that it actually happened."

Man, we love a feel-good story to start the weekend!