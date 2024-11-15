The Sacramento Kings Just Unleashed The Creepiest Mascot In All Of Sports

There is some serious, unleaded mascot nightmare fuel prowling the nation's stadiums and arenas but the Sacramento Kings may have just unleashed the unholiest of them all.

Hide the kids and lock your doors because Roy Al has arrived.

Like the rest of the teams in the NBA, the Kings have recently unveiled their newest City Edition uniforms, and their latest ones pay homage to the franchise's history, specifically to their days as the Cincinnati Royals.

The club was in Cincinnati from 1957 to 1972, and according to CBS News, these getups tip the cap to some old warm-up suits the royals used to wear.

It's a solid look with a cool backstory, but I'd like to draw your attention to the creepy-ass face on the left of the new shorts. For some reason, someone saw that and said, "I think this would make a great new mascot," and from that, somewhere in the depths of Hell, Roy Al climbed through a pool of primordial ooze and was born like some kind of Lovecraftian horror.

There's like a 75 percent chance I have a nightmare about Roy Al chasing me with a rusty machete (the other 25 percent is a nightmare about going back to high school and not having my schedule).

The saving grace here is that Roy Al will only be let out of whatever cage he's kept in below the depths of Golden 1 Center on nights that the Kings wear their City Edition uniforms. On other nights, long-time costumed, Slamson — who is pretty creepy in his own right; what is going on in Sacramento? — will handle mascot duties.

Good luck trying to enjoy the game with Roy Al wandering around. I'd have my head on a swivel the entire night just in case he tried to sneak up on me.

Godspeed to Kings fans…