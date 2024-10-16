Sabres Work To Get To The Bottom Of Which Sabres Player Met Bob Dylan In An Elevator In Prague

The Buffalo Sabres got their 2024-25 season started over in Prague with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils as part of the NHL Global Series, and while they unfortunately came home 0-2, they also came back with a mystery…

It's "The Mystery Of Which Sabres Player, Coach, And/Or Staffer Met And Then Invited Bob Dylan To Their Game After Meeting Him In An Elevator In Prague" and the Sabres social media team is getting to the bottom of it.

If you were unaware, several days after the Global Series wrapped up, Dylan tweeted about having met someone from the Buffalo Sabres, who invited him to the game.

They posted up outside the practice rink while players walked by (by the way, how cool is that the Sabres appear to have two practice jersey sets? One for their usual getups and another for when they dust off the Goatheads, Awesome) and interrogated everyone who passed to see if they had any info on who could have been the mysterious Bob Dylan-meeter.

(*Scooby-Doo Gang voice*) Tage Thompson?!

Man, hopefully, Tage never finds himself getting grilled in a real investigation because that dude buckled faster than you can say, "The times they aa-changin'in'."

There's Nothing Wrong With Inviting Bob Dylan To Watch You Play Hockey

I don't get why he's being so cagey about it. Wouldn't you do the same thing if you bumped into Bob Dylan in an elevator? I'd ask him to come watch me play hockey too, and I don't even play for a team at the moment, and I'm not even a huge Bob Dylan fan, I'd just be in it for the story.

"Yeah, Bob Dylan came to my beer league game… I don't know if he had a good time or not. I assume he enjoyed watching me rack up two assists. Who wouldn't?"

And what a story this must be. I want some more details, namely who was on the elevator first, Thompson or Dylan? And what a sight to see these two chatting in an elevator. Bob Dylan isn't a large man, so 6-foot-6 Thompson must have been towering over him.

Bob Dylan is a legend, so inviting him to watch your game isn't weird at all. It'd be weird if you didn't invite him. I'm not proud of this, but the cut-off for the level of celebrity I'd invite to a hockey game is exceedingly low (I think for me the cutoff would be somewhere between Grimace of McDonald's fame and the Octomom).

Awesome to see the Sabres follow up on the great Bob Dylan mystery and get some much-needed answers.