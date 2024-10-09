Bob Dylan Tweets About Meeting The Buffalo Sabres Out Of Nowhere

It's the crossover event of the year that no one wanted, expected, or can even explain: completely out of nowhere music legend Bob Dylan fired off a tweet about meeting the Buffalo Sabres in Prague last week, and no one has any clue why he tweeted at all, let alone days later.

I was perusing X on Wednesday night while waiting for the hurricane to pass and praying that my power would stay on (so far, so good) when, at the top of my feed, I saw a tweet from Bob Dylan.

Yes; the Bob Dylan.

I don't follow him. Hell, I didn't even know he was on X, but he was, and he was tweeting about, of all things a chance encounter with the Buffalo Sabres.

Uh… what?

Well, Dylan was in Prague for a show the same weekend as the NHL Global Series, and that reads like Bob Dylan lyrics for sure. But I have no clue why Bob wrote "He invited me to the game…" or why he waited days to mention it because the last game in Prague was played on Saturday morning Eastern time.

Although, Bob doesn't have the greatest history of timely tweets. This was what he wrote two tweets earlier.

That was sent on September 30. Bob died on September 5.

So, it sounds to me like Bob Dylan walked around for three weeks blissfully unaware that Bob Newhart had died, then after he died waited a couple more days to tweet his condolences.

Only Bob Dylan could get away with that.

If Dylan did meet the Sabres, I'm kind of surprised we didn't hear it from any of them first, before Bob decided to push "send" on that tweet of his.

However, I guess the idea of Dylan hitting up a hockey game isn't that far-fetched given he hails from The State of Hockey. In fact, I was in Minneapolis a couple of months ago and there were Bob Dylan murals everywhere.

I'm not kidding. The only places where there weren't Bob Dylan murals were where there was already a mural of Prince.

Whatever the case may be, it's a cool story and perhaps we'll hear the Sabres side of it in due time.

However, the Sabres probably could have used a little Bob Dylan bump, seeing as they dropped both games in Prague and are 0-2-0 on the season so far.