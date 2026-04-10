Buffalo Sabres Help Out Fan With Hilariously Misspelled Hoodie

There's lots to be excited about when it comes to the Sarbes...

Spirits are high in Buffalo this day, which is not a sentence you hear very often, unfortunately.

That's because, for the first time since 2011, the Sabres are headed back to the playoffs, and the team is making sure everyone is ready for their big return to the postseason.

Especially if there's a typo on their sweatshirt.

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While the Sabres are in the playoffs, they're still engaged in a big, three-team dogfight for the top seed in the Atlantic Division against the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

So, every game is a big one, and on Thursday night, they hosted the Columbus Blue, who are that is, in their own fight to earn a playoff spot.

As I said, vibes are high around this Sabres team, as they should be. They made short work of a solid Columbus team and won this one handily by a score of 5-0, which helped them maintain first place in the division.

But, during the game, fans on social media started noticing something unusual about a fan behind the bench's wardrobe.

That's right, "SARBES."

What a shirt, complete with the infamous "Buffaslug," better yet.

I love how it's not even the most common way to misspell "SABRES," which is by swapping the R and the E.

It's funny how misprinted things become so sought after, and I would have to guess that's why this guy is still rocking the "SARBES" hoodie.

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I mean, a stamp with an upside-down airplane is worth a fortune. So then, how much is a "SARBES" hoodie worth?

Probably just a couple of chuckles more than a regular Sabres hoodie, but still…

However, the team wasn't going to let this fan cheer them on in the postseason for the first time in a decade and a half with a misprinted shirt.

Even if he could swing seats behind the bench, he could probably afford his own hoodie…

Now, if the Sabres aren't selling "SARBES" shirts in their merch shops by the time the first round gets started, they will be missing out on a gold mine.