Sabres Officially End NHL's Longest Playoff Drought, But Are They A Contender?

After a 14-year drought, the Buffalo Sabres have punched their ticket to the playoffs as head coach Lindy Ruff leads a rising roster with dark horse potential.

I've always had a really easy time remembering the most recent Stanley Cup Playoff game in Buffalo Sabres history… because I was there.

It was Game 7 of the first round of the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers.

I remember that the Flyers won the game 5-2, no doubt aided by the fact that I was sitting next to their tunnel and accidentally kicked my souvenir Pepsi cup over, and it spilled on their equipment.

That extra tackiness had to be worth a goal or two… or it just messed up their sticks and gloves.

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But now, after 14 long seasons without a postseason appearance — an NHL record — the Buffalo Sabres are headed back to the playoffs.

The Sabres play the Washington Capitals on Saturday evening, but thanks to the Detroit Red Wings' afternoon loss to the New York Rangers, the Sabres have punched their ticket.

They’re currently tied for first in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have one game in hand going into Saturday night’s slate.

According to the Associated Press, the Sabres had the second-longest playoff drought among the four major North American leagues. Only the New York Jets have a longer drought, having not reached the postseason since 2010.

But the weirdest fact of this entire thing has to do with who's behind the bench.

Back in 2011, Lindy Ruff was the man behind the bench for the Sabres.

Fifteen years later, after getting fired and having stints as the head coach of the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils, plus some time as an assistant with the Rangers, he's back behind the Sabres bench.

I don't think any other coach is going to be able to claim anything like that.

The Sabres should be a dark horse in this year's playoffs, with some serious standouts like Tage Thompson and captain Rasmus Dahlin, plus solid goaltending from Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

However, I'm a firm believer that playoff experience is a major factor in the two-month-plus marathon that is the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially if they encounter a team that has made deep runs in the past.

In fact, look back at previous Cup champions; most made deep runs and came up short before winning. Tampa came up short a couple of times before winning its most recent Cups. So did Vegas and Florida.

But you have to start somewhere, and while the Sabres have had false dawns before, things are looking up for the club.

Oh, and do the right thing and wear the Goat Head sweaters all playoffs long.