Sabres Captain Rasmus Dahlin Reveals Fiancée Needed Emergency Heart Transplant

As NHL training camps are getting underway, Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has revealed a terrifying ordeal he and his fiancée went through over the offseason, with her needing to undergo an emergency heart transplant.

On Friday, Dahlin, a two-way defenseman drafted by the Sabres first overall back in 2018, wrote an open letter of sorts that was posted on the team website and social media accounts, letting fans know what had happened to his bride-to-be, Carolina Matovac.

"I want to share with you a traumatic experience that my fiancée, Carolina, and our families experienced this offseason," Dahlin wrote. "While on vacation in France early this summer, Carolina began to feel sick for a few days, which quickly turned into her experiencing major heart failure."

Dahlin revealed that Carolina underwent several rounds of life-saving CPR; however, she needed a heart transplant.

"She was transferred to a hospital where she remained on life support for weeks before she was a beneficiary of a heart transplant while still in France," the Sabres captain wrote.

Fortunately, doctors were able to find a suitable donor for Carolina, and the transplant was a success, and she's now on her way to a full recovery.

Dahlin thanks the hospital staff, the Sabres, the NHL, and the NHLPA, among others, for their support during the very scary ordeal.

"While Carolina is still working through her rehab to return to be with me in Buffalo, she has demonstrated an incredible determination, spirit, positivity, and resilience that I am in awe of," Dahlin wrote. "This has undoubtedly been the most challenging chapter of our lives; however, it is something that we have learned so much from. We will continue to grow from these experiences and are so grateful for all the love and support we have received. We are truly blessed in so many ways and fully realize how fortunate we are."

Dahlin said he shared the story to shine a light on CPR treatment, CPR training, organ donation, and heart-related issues.

Let's all send our best to Carolina as she continues her recovery.