PGA Of America Selling Ryder Cup 'Party Kits' Of Decorations For Over $1,000 Is Preposterous

The 2025 Ryder Cup is being contested at Bethpage Black, a golf course located about 35 miles from downtown Manhattan. Like any sporting event in the New York City area, everything associated with this year's Ryder Cup is expensive.

Add in the fact that the event only comes to the United States every four years—and that those home-soil editions are run by the PGA of America—and you get the perfect recipe for some of the most outrageous price tags in sports.

This brings us to the recently introduced Ryder Cup Live Fan Kits.

The PGA of America announced plans for live events around New York City and a takeover of Rockefeller Center in Manhattan during the matches at the end of this month.

As for the fans who won't be in New York for the Ryder Cup, the PGA of America didn't forget about them; they're able to bring some Ryder Cup flair straight to their front door, but it will put a dent in the bank account.

There are two different kits fans can purchase. Neither of them comes with a crumb of food or one drop of a beverage, but they both carry price tags likely more than your monthly car payment.

The ‘At Home Fan Kit’ includes: a watercolor art print of Bethpage Black, 24 cocktail napkins, 12 coasters, 12 commemorative cups, 12 drink stirs & skewers, 12 flag toothpicks, 8 balloons, 1 hanging pennant, 1 table runner, and a Ryder Cup Guide Booklet. You can get that box of decorations for $343.

Nearly $350 for some napkins, plastic cups, and other things you can hang up in your house for a few days is ridiculous, but wait until you see the details of the ‘Ultimate Watch Party Kit.’

The Ultimate kit includes: 100 cocktail napkins, coasters, commemorative cups, drink stirs & skewers, and flag toothpicks; 20 table tents, 3 bar menus, 2 ‘quiet please’ paddles, 3 window clings, 1 wall flag, 1 hanging pennant, 1 pillowcase banner, and a customizable digital promotional assets for your venue/club to promote the watch party.

Those extra napkins, toothpicks, table tents, etc. will run you $1,081. That includes $105 worth of ticket processing fees, but come on.

ONE THOUSAND, EIGHTY ONE, AMERICAN DOLLARS.

I do not care if you are the richest person on Earth, spending over $1,000 on some Ryder Cup decorations is an absurd move. What's shocking is that the PGA of America will likely end up selling plenty of these packages, and the justification for the buyer will be ‘IT'S A RYDER CUP IN NEW YORK.'

These party kits and their ridiculous price tags are just yet another example of Augusta National and the Masters having it all figured out better than any other golf entity out there.

Augusta National introduced the ‘Taste of the Masters’ packages back in 2021, which included not only decorative items, but actual food patrons can purchase at the tournament and have it delivered to their door. The most expensive kit Augusta offered cost $185.