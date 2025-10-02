Cop Reportedly Sneaks Into Ryder Cup Claiming To Be On Trump's Detail, Gets Caught In Embarrassing Fashion

Tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black were not cheap, especially for Friday's opening session of the event, as the price for a single ticket on the secondary market was around $1,000. One NYPD officer allegedly devised a scheme to gain entry to the gates for free, which would have potentially gone undetected if not for an incredibly embarrassing mistake.

According to the New York Post, NYPD Detective Melvin Eng allegedly showed up to Bethpage on Friday, decked out in full tactical gear, and claimed that he was working on a security detail for President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to make an appearance at the event that afternoon.

Det. Eng was reportedly out on sick leave and appeared to have all of his bases covered. That is, until he made a brutal error.

According to NYPD documents obtained by the Post, Det. Eng dropped his gun magazine on the grass right in front of real security personnel, and with that blunder, he was caught. He allegedly got into the tournament with no issue, but the dropping of the magazine resulted in a swift booting and a suspension from the department on Monday.

"You’re out sick, what are you doing at the Ryder Cup?" a veteran officer told the Post about the stunt. "You can’t do that. And it’s theft of service because you went in for free, and then you lied and said you worked for Donald Trump."

While it's easy to laugh at the alleged stunt, it's also a bit alarming that the detective reportedly got past security and into the event with no issue, decked out in full tactical gear.

More than 50,000 fans attended Friday's action, and hundreds of other officers and security personnel were on site for the President's arrival, clearly making it a bit easier for the alleged breach.