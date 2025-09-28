Ryder Cup First Tee Announcer Reportedly Quits After Joining In On 'Fu-k You Rory' Chant In Classless Scene

Things just keep getting more embarrassing for Americans at the Ryder Cup.

One of the announcers tasked with firing up Ryder Cup fans on the first tee at Bethpage Black crossed the line on Saturday morning and has reportedly stepped down from the role after the fact.

A video from Bethpage shows comedian and actress Heather McMahan starting a Bryson DeChambeau chant. While fans joined in for a brief moment, they then started a "fu-k you Rory" McIlroy chant, and McMahan elected to join in and shout "fu-k you Rory" into her microphone.

According to the BBC, McMahan later apologized to McIlroy for the chant, but the PGA of America confirmed to the outlet that she would not be back on the first tee ahead of Sunday's action.

"Heather has extended an apology to Rory Mcllroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup," the statement read.

McMahan certainly wasn't the only person at the event on Saturday to say "fu-k you," but she was the only one who said it directly into a mic.

McIlroy himself let out his fair share of f-bombs on the course during Saturday's action.

Just before closing out his morning foursomes match, McIlroy turned to a heckling fan, telling them to "shut the fu-k up."

Then, during his four-ball match later in the afternoon, he directly pointed at fans, saying "fu-k you" over and over again.

The 2025 Ryder Cup has been a complete embarrassment in every facet for the Americans. From the team's actual play, the course setup, and the crowd not living up to any sort of hype, it has been a disaster from the get-go.

The Sunday singles matches will likely just be going through the motions as the Europeans hold an 11.5-4.5 lead, needing just 2.5 points to retain the cup.