Ex-NHLer Ryan Whitney Tells Story That Illustrates Just How Bad Things Are Going For Blackhawks

Things are not going great for the Chicago Blackhawks and after an embarrassing performance at the Winter Classic that left players apologizing to fans, ex-NHL defenseman and podcaster Ryan Whitney has a story about just how bad it's going.

Whitney was in Chicago for the Winter Classic and told a story about Blackhawks practice on the latest episode of his Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

"Chicago is so bad," Whitney began. "I mean this team is legit horrible. They're getting blown out every game."

He then started talking about a drill that the team does at the end of practice in which five pucks are placed on each goal line and players take turns taking breakaways until all the pucks are in the back of the net. If you miss, you corral the puck and take it back to the blue line.

The Blackhawks did this outside at Wrigley Field in the lead-up to the Winter Classic, and Whitney said it went poorly.

"The game's not over until all five pucks are scored," Whitney said. "Buddy, we'd been there for 35 minutes there had been one goal. They had nine pucks left."

Whitney's co-host ex-NHLer and TNT broadcaster (and Scottsdale fight club champ) Paul Bissonnette was dumbfounded.

Whitney said that all the media and NHL personnel on hand were kind of in disbelief too.

"Like at one point you're like, ‘(Blackhawks goalie Petr) Mrazek, let them score, Whitney said. "Like, let these guys score, this is pathetic. This is crushing their confidence.’"

Whitney said that this display led him to turn to fellow podcaster and ex-NHLer Matt Murley with a proclamation about who he'd be betting on.

"That's when I said, ‘Murls, I’m betting everything I own on the Blues tomorrow."

While that proved to be a smart move — which I'm sure he was pumped about — Whitney said he has no ill will towards the Blackhawks and feels for them.

"I feel bad for Chicago," he said. "Maybe there's better days to come."

He also added that he had heard that GM Kyle Davidson spoke to the team after the game, and that may have led to some of the apologies players like Connor Bedard issued after the game.