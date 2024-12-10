Ryen Russillo Got Rejected By Meghan Markle and Dodged A Real Headache

Ryen Russillo is revealing the time that he took his shot at Meghan Markle, and she turned him down.

Knowing what we now know about the insufferable Markle, it appears that Russillo's rejection may have been for the better.

RUSSILLO SAID HE THOUGHT MARKLE WAS ‘OBTAINABLE’

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Russillo said that he first met Markle in 2014 when the two were paired to play on the same celebrity flag football game together.

At the time, Markle was a growing star on USA's Suits television show. As someone who watched Suits religiously, I can attest that Markle was an absolute smokeshow. That was, of course, before she became a Royal and the "Duchess of Sussex," where we found out how miserable and / or controlling she can be. Just ask South Park.

"It was all of the [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle," Russillo began before giving us some insight into his game.

"I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now… She’s never been more obtainable.'"

It appears that's when Russillo laid the groundwork before later shooting his shot with her via a Direct Message asking her to come on his show.

"It was a very soft sell [when I sent her the DM]. It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season … is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional," Russillo explained.

Markle, however, wasn't buying it and turned Russillo down by claiming that she "didn't know anything about sports." Russillo described it as being, "ice cold."

DID RUSSILLO LUCK OUT?

First off, Russillo sliding into Markle's DMs is hilarious, as if she didn't know what his endgame was.

But looking back at it now, bro - this is a damn PRINCESS we're talking about. There was no way in hell she was going to say yes to you asking to hang out via social media of all things!

As we've now seen, Markle wants to be pampered and the focus of everyone's attention at all times.

DMs? Absolutely not.

Not dating Markle may be a W for Russillo, but he definitely needs to work on his game.