Ryan Day's Wife Calls Out Clay Travis, Swears Her Husband Has Never Dyed His Beard

We have ourselves a hotly contested debate in the college football world, and it has nothing to do with NIL, the transfer portal or sign stealing. The question on everyone's mind is… does Ryan Day dye his beard?

Clay Travis has confidently asserted for quite some time that the Ohio State head football coach's beard is pigmentally enhanced. The OutKick founder reiterated this sentiment Sunday, when he explained why you can't trust men who dye their beards.

"If you have a beard, and you dye your beard, you are not trustworthy," Clay said. "Because the whole purpose of having a beard is to embrace your rugged masculinity, and if you're dying your beard, you are defeating the whole purpose.

"I think this is why people didn't trust Ryan Day. I think Ryan Day's approval ratings would go up a billion percent. Congratulations on the National Title. If you really want to be beloved, don't dye your beard."

Oh, but not so fast. Someone jumped to Day's defense. And it's none other than the National Championship-winning coach's wife, Christina Day.

Nina hopped on X on Monday morning to set the record — and Clay — straight.

"I have known Ryan my entire life and he has never once died his beard," Mrs. Day wrote. "Move on to the next narrative."

I will remain an objective Big-J journalist here, but there are a few things we should consider:

Ryan Day is 46 years old without a single gray hair.

Every single male on our OutKick afternoon editorial Zoom call believes that Day dyes his beard.

Ryan's wife knows him better than anyone but, as his wife, could definitely be lying on his behalf.

Clay is not the first person to speculate that Day might have purchased a box or two of Just For Men over the years.

Day actually addressed these speculations on 97.1 The Fan over the weekend when the host asked him if he'd ever had to worry about dyeing his beard.

"No, but there’s plenty of grays in there, you just can’t see them," Day said. "Try being the head coach at Ohio State long enough and you’re going to have plenty of grays. People say that all the time. We just laugh."

Do we believe him? The debate rages on.