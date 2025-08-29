Ryan Clark Says Aaron Rodgers Ignored Him During Training Camp Visit

Ryan Clark may not be good at making friends, but he sure does excel at creating enemies.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Clark, who frequently makes absurdist comments about every conceivable issue, has made future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers one of his most common targets. Clark's clear animosity towards Rodgers likely stems from their very different views about politics, culture, and life. That's fine, reasonable people often disagree about those issues. Where Clark isn't reasonable though? Making critical comments about play on the field due to those disagreements.

Regardless of the reason, Clark and Rodgers don't see eye to eye. And Rodgers let him know he has no interest in finding common ground during Clark's recent visit to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

RELATED: ESPN's Ryan Clark Gets Flamed For Likening Joe Flacco Being Named Browns' Starter To Jesus' Resurrection

Ryan Clark Respects Rodgers For Ignoring Him

On a recent episode of Meadowlark's Football America! podcast, Clark explained what happened when he went to camp.

"There was a lot of people who I felt like were excited to see me in camp. And then there was one… It’s cool though, it strangely enough made me respect him," Clark said, referring to Rodgers. "I hit [Steelers director of communications] Burt [Lauten] up, because we were coming to campus. I have nothing against dude, he’s fine. I was like, ‘Man, I would love to sit with him.’ I’m apart of the history there. He’s the quarterback with our team now. I actually don’t dislike him. I want to sit with him, welcome him to Steeler nation, and just kind of have a conversation. I didn’t want to have a conversation about that. I wanted to talk about his career. I have said over and over again, he’s the best quarterback I ever played against.

"He declined, he had other things to do, which I respected. But when we were pulling up to campus, he was talking to Arthur Smith when we were going up the hill. For me, if I truly don’t have an issue with you, I’m going to speak to you. I’m going to say hello. It’s rude not to, in my opinion. So he was talking to Arthur Smith. I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything.

"I respected it because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna be fake.’ For whatever he feels or whatever it is, he’s like that is not someone that I fool with in that way and I’m not going to fake it. And I think it set the tone that you and I don’t talk. When I was on the field, I didn’t say anything to him. He didn’t say anything to me. But I did get a good chuckle out of it. Channing [Crowder] thought it was funny. Fred [Taylor] thought it was funny. They were like, ‘Damn, he didn’t even acknowledge it.’ And I was like, that’s better than it being an issue."

It's hard to blame Rodgers for ignoring Clark, if anything, it's one of the more relatable things he's ever done.