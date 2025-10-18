NASCAR's Ryan Blaney Channels ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Ahead Of Talladega Playoff Push

The cream does, indeed, always rise to the top...

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is sitting in eighth place in the NASCAR playoffs, which means he has some work to do ahead if he wants to make it into the Championship Four with just two races left to go before the championship race in Phoenix.

His first chance to either win or rack up some serious points comes on Sunday at Talladega. But, with his back against the wall, Blaney is getting inspiration from an unexpected source.

The late great "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Oh YEAH! The pro wrestling/NASCAR mash-up we all need!

"Unjustifiably in a position I’d rather not be in, but the cream will rise to the top," Blaney said, according to the Associated Press.

Blaney was asked about his title shot this season, and wrestling fans will know it immediately, but the driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang was quoting one of the legendary wrestler's most famous promos.

I feel like even people who have never seen a wrestling match in their lives are at least somewhat familiar with that promo. That's how legendary it is.

It turns out that Blaney is a massive fan of the late Slim Jim spokesperson.

"I don’t think there is a person before or after him that could cut promos quite like that guy. If I’m sitting at home and I’m bored — and maybe I’ve had a couple of drinks — I will go watch Randy Savage interviews just because I think it was amazing what was going through that man’s head."

Go watch some Macho Man promos. He really was incredible at it.

Also, if Blaney doesn't switch his driver intro music to "Pomp And Circumstance," we all lose.

We'll see if the awesome power of Macho Man can help Blaney get into the Championship Four. The easiest way to do that will be to win at Talladega, and Blaney is a solid superspeedway driver.

Of course, the nature of a restrictor plate race is that you can sometimes wind up getting caught up in "the big one" through no fault of your own.

It's just a crap shoot, but with Macho Man on his side?!

Still a crapshoot.