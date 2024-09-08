Russell Wilson Out On Sunday, Justin Fields Starts And Steelers QB Spot Will Be A Turnstile

Justin Fields will be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the NFL team announced. So let the turnstile spinning begin.

It was decided after pregame warmups that presumed Russell Wilson could not play against the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season opener for both teams.

That means Fields, the starter the last three years for the Chicago Bears, will start his first game with the Steelers.

Steelers' Decision Only A Beginning

But, you see, this is not where it ends. It's actually a beginning of what almost definitely promises to be a curious and not necessarily optimal situation for the Steelers all season long.

Why do we say this?

Because the chances that either Wilson or Fields is able to play well enough and stay healthy enough to start all 17 games for Pittsburgh are not great.

Think of it: Wilson already will miss the first game with what has now become a stubborn soft tissue injury that often takes a couple of months to fully heal, depending on its severity.

The Steelers thought the injury was mostly behind Wilson after he missed the first three weeks of training camp and was limited part of the rest of the time in practice after he returned.

Wilson Dealing With Calf Injury

But late last week, Wilson re-aggravated the injury and that put his Steelers debut in doubt.

So, raise your hand if you think a 35-year-old quarterback can make it through the entire season without another setback or other injury. Raise your hand if you believe a quarterback who relies on his legs to escape pressure both in and out of the pocket can be as effective on a stressed calf as he is when he's fully healthy.

Looking for those hands.

Still looking.

Wilson escaping the clutches of Sean Payton in Denver and reviving his career under Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a great story. A fun story of redemption.

But there are challenges.

Justin Fields Hasn't Been Good

And Fields is one of those. The fact is the former Bears starter has the full confidence of Tomlin as the starter. The coach said so publicly last week.

Tomlin also apparently believes that privately, according to a source.

So, at the first sign of Wilson faltering, Fields is a viable option as he is Sunday.

The problem, however, is Fields may be a good option in small doses. But through three seasons with the Chicago Bears, he was often a disaster as the full-time starter.

The team was 10-28 with Fields as the starter. There's a reason the Bears went a different direction in drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 in the April draft.

There's a reason the Bears traded Fields.

And this: There's a reason Fields didn't snatch the starting job outright during the month or so of camp when he was taking all the first-team work in practice while Wilson was sidelined.

The guy ain't awesome.

Or at least he hasn't been since entering the NFL in 2021.

Tomlin Doesn't Abide Inconsistency

Fields has been inconsistent. And you know what happens to Steelers quarterbacks under Tomlin when they're inconsistent?

Ask Mitch Trubisky.

Ask Kenny Pickett.

They get benched for, well, whomever else is available. Last year it was Mason Rudolph.

So how does Fields turn whatever opportunity he gets as the starter – including Sunday – into the fulltime gig? How does Wilson turn playing on a gimpy leg after managing it for the last month or so into enough consistency to play all season?

Yeah, they don't.

The Steelers seem headed for a QB turnstile.