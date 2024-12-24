Russell Wilson Gifted Teammates Thousands In Airbnb Gift Cards And Bottles Of His Wife's Booze

It's officially "Quarterbacks Giving Their Offensive Lineman Gifts" season — AKA Christmas — and we've already had some good ones.

Patrick Mahomes filled Yeti coolers with gifts, while Brock Purdy did his best Oprah impression and dished out some trucks.

Well, ahead of the Steelers game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day (which will be on Netflix) Russell Wilson is playing Santa.

The team shared a video of the gifts, and there's some good stuff.

First, there's a Louis Vuitton bag in Steelers colors to hold all the fights, one of which was a $10,000 Airbnb gift card.

That's an unreal gift. I mean, you can't drive it like you can one of those trucks Brock Purdy was handing out, but that's quite a few trips paid for by Mr. Wilson.

There was also a gift that came courtesy of Mrs. Wilson, AKA Ciara. Each gift set came with a bottle of Ciara's TenToOne Rum.

Did you know that Ciara had a signature rum? I didn't. I'm not even a rum guy, but if someone was like, "Hey, here's a bottle of my wife's rum; thanks for helping men not get tackled through the Earth's crust," I would certainly give it a try and maybe break it out for special occasions.

Then — as if that wasn't enough — all players and coaches got pairs of custom-made Steelers Good Man Brand shoes.

Never heard of Good Man Brand? Neither had I, but it probably won't surprise you to learn that that is Russell Wilson's clothing company.

This is brilliant on the part of Wilson. Those are great gifts in their own right, but he also may end up getting his teammates into TenToOne Rum or Good Man Brand apparel.

Plus, those brands are getting some publicity because he gave them away.

That's some big-brained business sense from Russell Wilson.