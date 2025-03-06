Russell Westbrook Superfan Travels 6,000 Miles Just To Watch Him Play

You might be a fan, but are you a big enough fan to travel halfway across the world to watch your favorite athlete play? A Russell Westbrook superfan did exactly that on Wednesday.

Taehyun Kim flew 6,000 miles — all the way from South Korea — to see the former MVP (and the rest of the Denver Nuggets) take on the Sacramento Kings at the Ball Arena in Colorado.

The Nuggets broadcast crew spotted the "#1 fan" in the crowd with a sign that read, "It's my 4th time traveling 6,000 miles to see you. Wherever you are, I'll always support you."

During a very wholesome interview, Kim explained that he became a Westbrook fan 10 years ago because the nine-time All-Star was always putting up triple-doubles as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He said Nikola Jokić is his second favorite player.

After Westbrook’s team-high 25 points on Wednesday night, he promised the fan another one of his jerseys. The 36-year-old then ran over to the fan and gave him the jersey right off his back.

"Best moment of my life," the man said as Westbrook signed the uniform.

"I’m extremely blessed and grateful for the love of my fans because they see basketball as something that brings them happiness and brings them confidence," Westbrook told reporters after the game. "I think I’m in this game to help inspire people."

Kim picked a good game to attend, as the Nuggets beat the Kings, 116-110, to improve to 40-22 on the season.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists for Denver this season. Not exactly the frequent triple-doubles he recorded in his younger days, but regardless, Taehyun Kim is a fan for life.