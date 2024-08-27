Russell Westbrook Defends Nuggets Teammate Christian Braun Over Jersey Number Controversy

Denver Nuggets newcomer Russell Westbrook said there is zero bad blood against teammate Christian Braun over an alleged jersey number dilemma.

On Tuesday, Westbrook reportedly made his jersey number official in Denver, choosing No. 4, which is a huge departure from his famous "0" look.

Denver currently has Kansas grad Christian Braun wearing No. 0.

A rumor arose that the veteran Westbrook asked Braun to surrender No. 0, which Braun allegedly refused.

Eager to clear the air, Westbrook defended his new teammate and dispelled the rumors of his request for 0, saying his decision to pick No. 4 as his new jersey number was part of his zen "fresh start" approach at Mile High.

Westbrook addressed the rumored dilemma involving Braun on his Instagram Stories. Russ' caption read, "Let's please leave our young star alone. CB [Christian Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0.

"I didn't want to inquire about it or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number. The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the Mile High City!"

It takes a real vet like Russ to clear up the air with haste.

History tells us that Westbrook can be a curmudgeon with fans but a decent locker room guy. Playing in Los Angeles from 2021 to 2024 between the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook acclimated to varying roles, ranging from starter to sixth man.

The former MVP did not help bring much playoff success in both his stints in L.A., but he aged in the league more gracefully than most guys removed from their prime.

Denver thinks Westbrook has more juice to squeeze at age 35, signing him this offseason to a two-year, $6.8 million deal.

Joining a core of Nuggets players remaining from their 2023 championship run, including Braun, Westbrook's best hopes are to seamlessly fit inside the locker room, as he did in his stint with the Clippers, suggesting he won't start beefing with teammates over a jersey number anytime soon. Last season marked a career low for Russ, averaging 11.1 points and 22 minutes per game.

The Nuggets will need a boost after losing in the semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with plenty of lethargy shown by the reigning champs.

Also announced this week, Nuggets big man Aaron Gordon announced an update to his jersey number, changing from 50 to 32 as a tribute to his late brother.

