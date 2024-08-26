Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Changing Jersey Number To Honor Late Brother

Published|Updated

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will commemorate his departed brother going forward with a jersey number change. Drew Gordon, Aaron's older brother, died on May 30, 2024, in a traffic collision in Clackamas County, Oregon, — passing away at age 33.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Aaron Gordon, 28, is set to switch his jersey number from No. 50 to No. 32 as a tribute to Drew Gordon's number as a basketball player at the University of New Mexico.

The 2023 NBA champ, playing with Denver, started his career in Orlando and wore the double zeroes on his back. 

Gordon changed his jersey number to No. 50 after being traded to the Nuggets in 2020.

Raymar Morgan of Tofas Bursa (L) and Drew Gordon of Zenit St. Petersburg vie for the ball during the EuroCup Round 5 regular season basketball match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Tofas Bursa at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 08, 2017. (Photo by Igor Russak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - JANUARY 16:   Larry Owens #15 of the Iowa Energy looks to get a rebound against Drew Gordon #32 of the Delaware 87ers during the 2015 NBA D-League Showcase presented by Samsung at the Kaiser Permanente Arena on January 16, 2015 in Santa Cruz, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Drew Gordon played at UCLA from 2008 to 2009, transferring his sophomore year to join the Lobos. He played for New Mexico from 2010 to 2012. Drew Gordon went undrafted in the NBA, briefly joining the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA Summer League before playing basketball overseas, which lasted until his retirement in July 2023.  

Aaron Gordon was the fourth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He quickly melded with the Nuggets, becoming vital to their championship roster in 2023. 

Also spectacular in his two All-Star Dunk Contest performances, Aaron Gordon has built himself an image in a crowded league of stars. 

Now, Gordon's famous "50" look can retire in the pantheon of similarly famous NBA No. 50 jerseys like Corey Maggette, Orlando-era Mike Miller and Zach Randolph.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nuggets won 122-117. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com