Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Changing Jersey Number To Honor Late Brother

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will commemorate his departed brother going forward with a jersey number change. Drew Gordon, Aaron's older brother, died on May 30, 2024, in a traffic collision in Clackamas County, Oregon, — passing away at age 33.

Aaron Gordon, 28, is set to switch his jersey number from No. 50 to No. 32 as a tribute to Drew Gordon's number as a basketball player at the University of New Mexico.

The 2023 NBA champ, playing with Denver, started his career in Orlando and wore the double zeroes on his back.

Gordon changed his jersey number to No. 50 after being traded to the Nuggets in 2020.

Drew Gordon played at UCLA from 2008 to 2009, transferring his sophomore year to join the Lobos. He played for New Mexico from 2010 to 2012. Drew Gordon went undrafted in the NBA, briefly joining the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA Summer League before playing basketball overseas, which lasted until his retirement in July 2023.

Aaron Gordon was the fourth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He quickly melded with the Nuggets, becoming vital to their championship roster in 2023.

Also spectacular in his two All-Star Dunk Contest performances, Aaron Gordon has built himself an image in a crowded league of stars.

Now, Gordon's famous "50" look can retire in the pantheon of similarly famous NBA No. 50 jerseys like Corey Maggette, Orlando-era Mike Miller and Zach Randolph.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com