Rudy Gobert, Girlfriend Split Just Before Western Conference Finals

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is going to be dealing with some pain from an off-the-court development in his personal life.

According to Fox News, Gobert and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, have split up. The couple already have one child together, and Bonilla is now pregnant with their second child.

That Bonilla is pregnant is what evidently caused the split between the two . Gobert wanted to stay stateside and find a parenting situation that works for the two, while Bonilla wanted to go back to France. Each parent released a statement after the split up.

"I considered Rudy the love of my life," Bonilla said in an Instagram Stories post from her now-deleted account. "I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children."

She also denied rumors that cheating played a role in the split. Bonilla was in attendance with their 1-year-old son, Romeo, at the Timberwolves’ final regular season game on April 13.

Gobert’s lawyers are working to make sure that Bonilla stays in the country and doesn’t go back to France.

"Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship," he said . "Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experiences I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever. I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times."