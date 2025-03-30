Royals' Jonathan India Sniped With 99 MPH Pitch

Errant pitches are back with the return of MLB. On Sunday, Kansas City Royals' Jonathan India found himself on the bad end of a 99-mph pitch from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, which connected with his dome.

The ball struck India's ear flap, leaving him visibly shaken by the force of the impact.

Fans at Kauffman Stadium audibly gasped as the scary scene unfolded. India could not finish his at-bat, and MJ Melendez stepped in for him at first base.

MLB.com's Anne Rogers relayed a statement from the Royals, stating that India's injury is believed to be "non-concussive," adding that the team is "waiting on some imaging." India will be evaluated in the coming days.

Royals teammate Vinnie Pasquantino sounded upset over India getting beaned. "I'm still kind of collecting my thoughts on it," Pasquantino said before referring to Clase, "but he threw a pitch that he doesn't ever throw before, which was a forcing fastball. … So obviously I'm upset, but I'm more upset for Jon because, I mean, we don't know what's going on with him right now, so. It sucks."

Kansas City fell to the Guardians, 6-2.

