Rose Bowl Expected To Be A Historically Wet And Sloppy Mess

The 2025 Rose Bowl is going to have a different look to it than what we've grown accustomed to seeing in Pasadena, Calif. each year, and not just because the game will feature Indiana for the first time since 1968.

Thursday's contest between the Hoosiers and Alabama is expected to be a wet one, with rain not only expected to make that morning's Rose Parade a mess, but the game itself could turn sloppy as well.

Weather forecasts are calling for significant rain showers on Wednesday night and into Thursday, with the rain potentially tapering off by the afternoon. However, parts of Southern California fall under a slight risk of excessive rainfall for Thursday, with a threat of flash flooding in some areas.

Most forecasts show off-and-on rain showers throughout Thursday, including during the game, which kicks off at 1:00 PM PST. If the forecasts hold true, it would mark the first time since the 2006 Rose Bowl that precipitation impacted the Rose Parade.

For decades, the Rose Bowl has become synonymous with a picturesque sunset that steals a moment of the show at the end of the third quarter. That sunset may not be visible on Thursday, thanks to cloud cover expected in the area throughout the day.

As for the game itself, many will point to Alabama as having the advantage if things turn into a slop-fest, forcing both teams to rely on the running game. Some will simply give the Crimson Tide the advantage in the trenches and in the backfield in a rainy game, but it's the Hoosiers who may actually have the edge in that situation.

Indiana averages 221 yards per game on the ground, while the Crimson Tide averages 110 rushing yards per game as the team has noticeably struggled to get the running game going in recent weeks.

The Hoosiers also have the edge in the stopping-the-run category, giving up just 77 rushing yards per game compared to Alabama, which allows 120 rushing yards per contest.