Bears RB Fires Off Funny Tweet After Being Punched For No Reason

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson had a golden response to being punched during a loss to the Houston Texas.

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair punched Johnson in the facemask for seemingly no reason during the third quarter of the Sunday Night Football match-up.

To make matters even more bizarre and frustrating for Chicago, the refs didn't even throw a flag. Johnson got his helmet jacked up and didn't even draw a 15-yard penalty.

Roschon Johnson responds to being punched.

While there's a wide range of emotions someone might feel after getting punched, Johnson chose to hop on X and let the world know Al-Shaair got off lucky after throwing the cheap shot.

"It took every bit of my soul not to thrash that boy," the Bears backup tweeted early Monday morning after the game wrapped up.

This is a classic example of what easily could have turned into a situation where the refs only see the retaliation. How many times playing sports as a kid were we all reminded the ref never sees the first cheap shot. He only sees the response.

Happens all the time, and as bad as the refs were for not flagging Azeez Al-Shaair, the odds aren't high they also would have missed a retaliatory strike.

Something eventually would have been seen. Johnson, to his credit, kept his head on his shoulders and didn't act like an idiot.

Now, Al-Shaair is going to have to eat what will probably be a pretty significant fine.

Props to Johnson for taking that punch like a champ and not being dumb enough to escalate the situation and cost his team. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.