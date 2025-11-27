Rory McIlroy Shares Valid Reason Why He Told His Wife To Punch Him

Rory McIlroy has given his wife, Erica, permission to punch him the next time he decides to take the greatest achievement of his career for granted.

With McIlroy winning the Masters earlier this year to complete the career grand slam, the 36-year-old has essentially had to tote and wear the most famous jacket in golf around everywhere he goes. Where McIlroy goes, so too does the green jacket, and it appears to have worn on him a bit over recent months.

McIlroy has been traveling around the world after his PGA Tour season wrapped up in the spring, making stops in the Middle East, Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland, and in India. The Augusta National threads have made appearances at all of those stops, but the magic of sliding on the green jacket doesn't exactly feel the same as it did back in April, according to McIlroy.

"I was in India a few weeks ago and I was in the Middle East the last two weeks, and most places you go, if you’re doing events, the people want to see the green jacket," McIlroy recently told CNBC's Council Forum.

"So you bring the green jacket with you, and sometimes, you don’t want to wear it, you know. You don’t want to. I sort of complained about wearing it in Abu Dhabi."

The realization hit him, however, that complaining about putting on the green jacket was downright absurd. After over a decade of fighting to win the Masters, he finally did so in 2025, which led him to joke about giving his wife permission to punch him if he complained about having to wear the jacket again.

"I said to my wife, Erica, if you ever hear me complain about wearing this thing again, like punch me or do something, because I’ve waited my whole life to wear this, and I’m complaining about wearing it," McIlroy explained.

McIlroy is just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam by winning all four major championships, and became the most recent to do so since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2000.