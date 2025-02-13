Rory McIlroy Thanks LIV Golf For Making Him Mega Rich During Incredibly Honest Assessment Of Saudi Circuit

LIV Golf is now in its fourth season, and it's clear that Rory McIlroy has officially had enough of the constant back-and-forth, speculation, merger talk, and anything else related to the men's professional game being split. While McIlroy's sentiment is entirely relatable for anyone in the golf world, the impact LIV Golf has had on him financially is something very few could ever fathom, and he's well aware of that.

McIlroy was among the harshest of critics during the early days of LIV Golf and bashed the Saudi-backed circuit at every turn. After accepting the reality that LIV Golf had no plans to go anywhere anytime soon and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) had hundreds of billions of dollars to play with, he began softening his stance about the breakaway circuit and the many players who left the Tour for LIV.

In May of last year, McIlroy even admitted that he regretted how deeply involved he got in the LIV vs. PGA Tour battle.

McIlroy has simply had enough, and while he's always been one to speak candidly with the media, his recent comments about LIV Golf put things into an even more refreshed perspective.

"Like for me, we've all done better from all of this. Whether you stayed on the PGA TOUR or you left, we have all benefited from this. I've been on the record saying this a lot, like we're playing for a $20 million prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn't have come around," McIlroy said ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour.

"I think for the -- I think everyone's just got to get over it and we all have to say OK, this is the starting point and we move forward. We don't look behind us, we don't look to the past. Whatever's happened has happened and it's been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that's the best thing for everyone. If people are butt hurt or have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares? Let's move forward together and let's just try to get this thing going again and do what's best for the game."

McIlroy went on to get even more detailed about how he, and his bank account, have directly benefited from LIV Golf's existence.

"Because I look at what I made in 2019 before LIV came around and I look at what I've made after LIV came around and it's very different. Like I don't know what to say, I earn more money now than I did in 2019 and if LIV hadn't have come around, I don't know if I would have been able to say that," McIlroy explained.

This reality McIlroy is describing isn't news, of course, Tour players have benefited financially from LIV Golf, but the bluntness in which he laid out the details and brought up his own earnings is a new angle.

Shortly after LIV's inception, the PGA Tour introduced the now-discontinued Player Impact Program (PIP) that was solely created to keep some of the biggest stars on Tour by paying them millions based on their popularity and some social media posts here and there. The Tour also picked out signature events on the schedule, many of which do not have a cut, that feature some of the biggest purses in golf while being a guaranteed payday for the top players on Tour.