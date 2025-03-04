Rory McIlroy Gets Viciously Called Out After Missing Short Putt During TGL Match

Rory McIlroy may be a co-founder of the new TGL simulator golf league, but that doesn't mean he's immune to being called out by his own product, apparently.

McIlroy's Boston Common team fell to New York Golf Club on Monday night, and in the middle of the match, the four-time major winner was faced with about a five-to-six-footer to save par, but couldn't even manage to hit the hole as he missed the putt on the low side.

The social media team that runs New York Golf Club's X account decided to have some fun with McIlroy's poor putt, and reminded the world of his not one, but two short missed putts during the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

The two missed putts McIlroy missed down the stretch at the U.S. Open were actually shorter than the one he missed during Monday's TGL action, but they also had quite a bit more riding on them.

McIlroy missed two putts inside four feet on two of the last three holes at Pinehurst a year ago to play his part in handing Bryson DeChambeau his second U.S. Open title.

With the loss to New York, Boston Common won't be in the TGL playoffs, nor will Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links team. The two clubs combined for an overall record of 1-7-1 during the inaugural season.

"I think that’s the cool thing about this, as well, is you’ve got the semi-finals in a couple weeks’ time and then the final and then it’s gone for nine months. Hopefully by the time January rolls around again, people are excited to watch it," McIlroy said after the match.

"After the next few weeks, we’ll let the major championship season kick in and obviously have people be super interested in that."

Los Angeles, led by Collin Morikawa, went unbeaten during the regular season while The Bay also showed strong form with a 4-1-0 record.