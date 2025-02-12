Rory McIlroy Says That President Trump Has Taken A Side In The Battle Between LIV And The PGA Tour

It's no secret at all that President Donald Trump is a big golfer, but according to Rory McIlroy, the president has taken a side in one of the hottest rivalries in the sport's history.

LIV versus the PGA Tour.

And the side McIlroy says the Commander in Chief is on might surprise you.

McIlroy was speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines when a reporter asked if he had spoken to Trump recently.

"Yeah, I played golf with him a few weeks ago, McIlroy said. "It was great; it was really good. It was really good, I thought we had a good discussion. I learned that he's not a fan of the LIV format."

Now, hold the phone. That's a bit of a surprise, isn't it? The president has hosted a number of LIV events at his golf courses over the years.

However, LIV's different style of play — meant to appeal to younger fans — isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea.

So then why — if he's not a huge fan of the LIV format — would Trump host events?

Well, McIlroy was wondering that as well, and it sounds like it was just business.

"I was like, ‘But you’ve hosted their events,'" McIlroy said. "He's like, ‘Yeah, it doesn’t mean that I like it.'"

This exchange led McIlroy to a pretty simple conclusion.

"I think we… he's on the Tour side," McIlroy said.

This led to a follow-up question about whether or not McIlroy and the president had this conversation before or after the inauguration.

"That took place before," McIlroy said. "It took place early in January."

Well, this sure is interesting. We'll see what effect this has, if any, on the ongoing talks between LIV and the PGA Tour.