Rory McIlroy Takes Jab At Future Major Championship Course, Jokes He Doesn't Want To Win There

After finally getting his hands on a green jacket in April to complete the career grand slam, Rory McIlroy certainly still has his sights set on winning more major championships, but finding the winner's circle at certain venues would be a bit sweeter than others.

McIlroy will have an opportunity to win what would be his second Open Championship next week at Royal Portrush, which would be a movie-like scene in his home country of Northern Ireland. The U.S. Open's next two stops are Shinnecock and Pebble Beach, two venues anyone with a pulse would love to win at. As for upcoming PGA Championships, well, that is a different story.

After moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas in 2022, the PGA of America has started showcasing PGA Frisco in recent years with the Senior PGA Championship and, most recently, this year's Women's PGA Championship. Given that it's a brand-new golf course without any history, McIlroy hasn't exactly circled it as a place he'd love to win at when the PGA Championship heads there in 2027.

"I would love to win an Open at Portrush, absolutely," McIlroy said ahead of this week's Scottish Open. "I would love to win an Open at St Andrews. I would love to win a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. I’d love to win a PGA at PGA Frisco… no," he continued with a pause and a laugh.

"But it's like there's venues in the game that just mean a little bit more. Frisco might get there one day, who knows."

It's a totally fair point from McIlroy - St. Andrews and Pebble Beach hold quite a bit more history than PGA Frisco - but him signaling out the new home of the PGA of America two years before a men's major is held there is objectively funny.

What's ironic is that McIlroy should feast at PGA Frisco as it is a ginormous piece of property that rewards big hitters. Maybe his opinion will change about the new track before now and 2027, when he realizes how well suited he is to contend out in Texas.